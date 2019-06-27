Dora Sigala named TCA volleyball coach

Dora Sagala

Trinity Christian Academy has named Dora Sigala as the new head varsity volleyball coach.

Sigala is a 2010 graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and most recently coached at Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Worth.

“We are excited to add Coach Sigala to our coaching staff. Her experience and focus on player development will help grow our volleyball program,” said Joe Hamstra, TCA Athletic Director. “She will also serve as a great example for our young ladies to grow spiritually, said. Sigala will also be a member of the TCA faculty as the Elementary Spanish teacher.”

In addition to coaching high school volleyball for more than 10 years, she has extensive experience coaching club volleyball. Sigala has also served as the TAPPS District 2 Vice President for two years.