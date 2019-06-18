Cynthia Lea Matthews

Cindy Matthews, beloved wife and mother, passed away at the age of 58 on Saturday, June 15, after a 12-year battle with cancer. Cindy passed peacefully in her home in Willow Park with her husband of 29 years, Don Matthews, and daughters Taylor Matthews and Emily Wright (Jordan).

Cindy was born October 14, 1960, in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, and was a resident of Parker County, Texas for more than 25 years

They say love does not show up at your front door. For Cindy it showed up at her sister Janet’s front door during Thanksgiving 1989, thanks to her brother Rodney, who introduced Don to Cindy.

Cindy transferred from the Smith Barney Tulsa Oklahoma office to the Dallas office in 1990, which led to Don and Cindy’s wedding on October 20, 1990.

After the birth of their youngest daughter, Emily, in December 1992, Cindy resigned to raise Taylor and Emily full time until they were nearly graduated from Aledo High School.

In August 2006, Cindy started working at Covenant Group / Sagora as a project manager and designer for both new and renovated senior care facilities. Cindy leveraged her previous experience from building homes with her husband Don to cultivate her love for interior design. She had an eye for creating beautiful spaces and making people feel at home in all of her projects. In Cindy’s thirteen-year career, she completed projects throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, and California.

Cindy was loved for her clever sense of humor and quick wit. Her laugh was infectious and playful banter was commonplace. Cindy greeted all with warmth and kindness. Her heart sought to help those in need. She often gave her time and money to those less fortunate, expecting nothing in return. Cindy was also a gracious and doting mother. The matriarch of a loving, tightly-knit family, her devotion fostered a family full of love and nurtured the spirits of her daughters up until her passing. One of her favorite quotes was from Cinderella, “Have courage and be kind.” Both things she displayed in her battles against cancer.

Cindy is survived by her mother, Alice Bush; and sister Janet O’Neal (Randy) and brother Rodney Bush (Kim).

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Galbreaith-Pickard Willow Park Chapel, 4941 E I-20 Service Road N. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at the same location. Following the Funeral Services burial will be at the Annetta Cemetery, 2700 W FM 5 in Aledo.

The Community News

June 21, 2019