Dance will be offered in Aledo ISD during the next school year, and any incoming 7-12 graders are invited to meet new dance instructor Emily Robinson and participate in a dance clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Thursday, June 17-20 at the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus gym.

To sign up for the clinic, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScVD8QLjtrA6-bF_N7EWZbTuZLkSjW62tvaqQ1aX0C_KOTAFQ/viewform and tell them The Community News sent you!