Brazos River on the Rise

2 mins ago
Brazos River Authority has two gates open at the Morris Sheppard Dam at Possom Kingdom Lake. River levels are currently rising and expected to continue rising over the next 24 hours.

The river is moving quickly and is dangerous. Residents should avoid walking near the banks as recent rains could lead to bank collapses or slip and falls into the swift waters.

Parents should make sure children are not playing near the river. As always if you encounter flooded roadways do not drive or walk through them. Turn around, don’t drown.

Mon 03

Rotary Club of Aledo

June 3 @ 11:30 am
Mon 03

Auditions – You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

June 3 @ 6:30 pm
Tue 04

Willow Park Parks and Trails Meeting

June 4 @ 6:30 pm
Tue 04

Auditions – You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

June 4 @ 6:30 pm
Fri 07

Five Money Questions for Women

June 7 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Fri 07

Do Well Be Well with Hypertension

June 7 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Fri 07

Aledo Summer Blast

June 7 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sat 08

NAACP Meeting

June 8 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Mon 10

Summer Theatre Camp

June 10 @ 8:30 am
Wed 12

Fallon to speak at Chamber luncheon

June 12 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm