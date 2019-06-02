Brazos River on the Rise

Brazos River Authority has two gates open at the Morris Sheppard Dam at Possom Kingdom Lake. River levels are currently rising and expected to continue rising over the next 24 hours.

The river is moving quickly and is dangerous. Residents should avoid walking near the banks as recent rains could lead to bank collapses or slip and falls into the swift waters.

Parents should make sure children are not playing near the river. As always if you encounter flooded roadways do not drive or walk through them. Turn around, don’t drown.