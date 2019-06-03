203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Brazos River continues to rise

2 days ago
Due to recent rains, the Brazos River is rising and nearing capacity. Residents who live in flood prone areas along the Brazos River in Parker County should begin making preparations in the event of flooding.

Currently the Brazos River Authority has two gates open at the Morris Sheppard Dam at Possom Kingdom Lake. River levels have risen to 20 feet at the Dennis gauge. Parker County Emergency Management has notified residents in flood prone areas to prepare to move to higher ground. More rains are forecast and if they occur in the Possom Kingdom Lake Basin it increases the likelihood of an additional release of water into the Brazos River which could lead to more significant flooding.

The river is moving quickly and is dangerous. Residents should avoid walking near the banks as recent rains could lead to bank collapses or slip and falls into the swift waters.

Parents should make sure children are not playing near the river. As always if you encounter flooded roadways do not drive or walk through them. Turn around, don’t drown.

