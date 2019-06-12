Billie Joyce Williams Shaw-Bell

Billie Joyce Williams Shaw-Bell Passed away June 8, 2019.

She was born January 17, 1928, in Abilene. Billie was a survivor, claiming independence at the age of 15 and moving to Fort Worth to work. She met Alvis L. Shaw of Aledo, a WWII Navy veteran, on a blind date. They had four children, three of whom survived to adulthood.

Billie was tough, holding a family together on a 36-acre valley farm outside of Aledo. She worked at a lingerie store, was Chief Night Operator at the telephone company in Midland, and a District Manager for World Book Encyclopedia for more than 30 years, where she promoted literacy across eight counties within homes and schools. She was repeatedly recognized at annual conventions for being a national top seller.

A spunky go-getter, Billie would mow the property between appointments in her business suit, complete with high heels, make-up, jewelry and every hair in place. She also proudly rocked her home by hand, hauling rocks from as far away as Garner. Through many tragedies, Billie kept life together with lots of yelling and Bible reading. After the death of Alvis, she married an old family friend, Junior Bell, also of Aledo. They had ten years of bliss, playing golf and traveling.

Her legacy lives on in the lush valley home she built and proudly rocked by hand, and in the hearts of her dog, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is missed.

Billie is preceded in death by her husbands and her son, David Shaw. She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Green and husband Rick of Lufkin, and Susie Burress of Aledo; nine grandchildren, Drs. Jessica and Brett Noteware of Tyler, Major Lucas and Celeste Leinberger of Lufkin, Jared and Paula Green of Katy, Sarah Smith of Argentina, Rachel and Race Tolliver of Aledo, Nathan and Julie Burress of Fort Worth, Hannah and Hayden Hall of Fort Worth, and Rebekah Burress and John Mark Burress, both of Denton; and 19 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, in the Church at the Crossing in Aledo. Burial will be at Brown Cemetery in Aledo following the service.

The Community News

June 14, 2019