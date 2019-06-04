Bettie Walker

Bettie Jo Lane Walker passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the age of 92.

Bettie was born October 5, 1926, at home on her family’s farm near Pettit in Comanche County. She was for almost 16 years the only child born to William I (Ide) Lane and Mary Alma Reese Lane before her only sibling, Richard, was born.

She enjoyed living a short walk down the road from her grandparents and near aunts, uncles, and cousins who farmed nearby. Bettie grew up during the Great Depression, and understood well the effect of life’s hardships.

After attending Pettit grade school and graduating from Comanche High School, she went to John Tarleton Agricultural College in Stephenville and later received a Bachelor’s degree in Education from North Texas State Teacher’s College in Denton. She married former Comanche High School classmate, George F. Walker, Jr., on June 30, 1949, and lived in Fort Worth where they both worked briefly at Convair (now Lockheed Martin) before buying their permanent home on 40 acres near Weatherford in 1953 – the home Bettie lived in for 65 years.

In 1964, after being a stay-at-home mom to her two children for a decade, Bettie began her teaching career with Weatherford ISD, teaching middle and high school art until she retired in 1984. She also taught Sunday School at Couts Memorial United Methodist Church for many years.

Bettie was always sweet, kind, artistic, and beautiful. She was a favorite of her students, and was never critical or judgmental. Consequently, she was known as a great listener, and often students and friends confided to her many feelings of a confidential nature. She had a generous and caring heart, opening her home to people and animals in need. She suffered a severe stroke in June, 2018, which greatly limited her speech and mobility. Even after her stroke, when the only thing she could give to others was a smile, she did so with her loving spirit, which will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Bettie is survived by her daughter, Janet Walker Hunter of Aledo; son, John L. Walker, PhD. of San Marcos; step-grandsons, Richard and Gareld Massey of Fort Worth; sister-in-law, Nancy Lane of Brady; nephew, Scott Lane of Alvin; nieces, Jennifer Lane Accaira (Frank) of Nathrop, CO; and Julie Walker Bynum, Jennifer Walker, and Jana Walker (Rob Egger), all from Austin.

A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave. in Weatherford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to your local animal shelter, adopting a pet, or performing a random act of kindness.

The Community News

June 7, 2019