Aledo High School begins summer sports camp season today

Aledo High School hosted three sports camps and started Performance Course summer conditioning today on campus.

The soccer, volleyball and baseball camps began today as well as the Performance Course summer conditioning camp.

Camps at AHS will continue next week. Below is a listing of the camps and contacts.

Aledo High School sports camps

June 4-7

Bearcats baseball Camp – Chad Barry (817-691-1988)

Ladycats Volleyball Camp – Claire Gay (214-418-6678)

AHS Soccer Camp – Derek Vierling (817-312-8540); Bryan Johnson (817-528-6291)

June 10-13

Ladycats Basketball Camp – Nikki Hyles (817-980-6154)

AHS Soccer Camp – Derek Vierling (817-312-8540); Bryan Johnson (817-528-6291)

Bearcat Tennis Camp – Karl Richter (817-253-6715)

June 17-21

Ladycat Softball Camp – Heather Myers (903-472-2224)

Aledo Boys Basketball Camp – Jamon Copeland (903-574-0013)

Bearcat Tennis Camp – Karl Richter (817-253-6715)

June 24-27

Aledo Boys Basketball Camp – Jamon Copeland (903-574-0013)