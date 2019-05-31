Two Willow Park police officers promoted

Special to The Community News

The Willow Park Police Department held a promotion ceremony for Sergeant Anne Carbone and Corporal Clarissa Wolfe on Thursday, May 30, at the Willow Park PD headquarters.

Sgt. Carbone joined the department in April of this year after a lifelong career in law enforcement. She graduated from the Weatherford College Police Academy and began working for the Parker County Sheriff’s Office in 1993. She was the department’s first female SWAT officer, an Advanced Crime Scene Investigator, the Public Information Officer, and worked across many divisions, including her favorite positions in Criminal Investigations, Fugitive Unit, and Special Crimes. Sgt. Carbone has also served on the boards for Crime Stoppers and Freedom House.

She retired from the sheriff’s office in July 2014 but returned to law enforcement in March 2017 when she joined the Fort Worth Marshal’s office. Carbone holds a Master Peace Officer license and is a Field Training Officer and a Licensed Instructor.

Corporal Wolfe has dreamed of being a police officer since the sixth grade and began her law enforcement career as a Correctional Officer at the Mineral Wells Pre-Parole Facility in 2012. She joined the staff at the Parker County Jail in 2013, and enrolled in the Weatherford College Law Enforcement Academy in 2016. Wolfe attended classes at the college at night while working at the jail during the day.

She graduated from the academy in December 2016 and joined WPPD in January 2018. Her favorite part of the job is when she is able to interact with children. She loves teaching them that police officers aren’t scary and are always here to help.