Tornado Warning Issued for East Central Parker County

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Tornado Warning for…East central Parker County in north central Texas… Central Tarrant County in north central Texas… Until 1:45 PM CDT.

* At 12:57 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lakeside, or near White Settlement, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near Benbrook and White Settlement around 1:05 PM CDT. River Oaks, Sansom Park, Lake Worth and Westworth Village around 1:10 PM CDT. Saginaw and Blue Mound around 1:15 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Westover Hills, Annetta North and Westlake.

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED

HAIL…<.75IN

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.