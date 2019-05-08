TCA Eagles smash 13 hits in 12-2 win over Pantego Christian to advance to TAPPS state tournament

Trinity Christian Academy recorded 13 hits and starting pitcher Chance Roberts held Pantego Christian to just two singles to lead the Eagles to a convincing 12-2 victory over the Panthers Tuesday night in a TAPPS regional final baseball playoff game at North Crowley High School in Fort Worth.

The game was called on run rule in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The win advances the Eagles to the state tournament in Crosby. TCA will play in the state semifinals on Wednesday, May 15 at Crosby, but game time and opponent have yet to be determined.

Roberts allowed two runs – but only one was earned – on two hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in five innings. Jacob Sherman pitched the final inning, retiring all three batters he faced, including a strikeout.

Cody Athey registered three hits to lead the Eagles, with Kayden Kelley driving in a team-leading three runs.

