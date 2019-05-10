203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

State Track Meet

3 hours ago
1 Min Read
Sierra White and Graydon Morris (composite photo)

Aledo High School’s first two events brought home two silver medals at today’s state track meet in Austin. Sierra White, left, placed second in pole vault. Graydon Morris, right, placed second in the 3,200 meter run.

The Community News will continue to post results as they are available throughout the day.

