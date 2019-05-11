203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

No. 5 El Paso Chapin uses big fifth inning to defeat Ladycats, 8-0, in one-game regional quarterfinal

19 hours ago
1 Min Read
Aledo senior Heidi Fischer lines a single in the first inning of the Ladycats' 8-0 loss to El Paso Chapin Friday night in a regional quarterfinal softball game at Odessa. Photo by Tony Eierdam

State-ranked No. 5 El Paso Chapin broke open a scoreless game with seven runs in the fifth inning and added another in the sixth to defeat the Aledo Ladycats, 8-0, in a Class 5A one-game regional quarterfinal softball series Friday night at Odessa.

Chapin (34-4) will advance to the regional semifinals and play the winner of the Azle/Little Elm regional quarterfinal series.

The score was 0-0 after 4-1/2 innings.

But Chapin’s bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Lady Huskies hit a grand slam home run that was followed by a solo homer and finished the frame with a 7-0 lead.

Chapin added a run in the sixth to close the scoring.

Chapin senior pitcher Kristin Fifield held the Ladycats to two hits while walking four and striking out 13 in seven innings.

Aledo senior center fielder Heidi Fischer and sophomore  catcher Morgan Brown each recorded a hit.

The Ladycats finish with an overall record of 16-16-1.

 

Events Calendar

« May 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Sat 11

Ride for Heroes

May 11 @ 8:30 am
Sat 11

Dog Adoptions

May 11 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 11

NAACP Meeting

May 11 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 11

Hike for Life

May 11 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 11

Love/Sick

May 11 @ 8:00 pm
Sun 12

Love/Sick

May 12 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Mon 13

Parker County Active Democrats

May 13 @ 6:30 pm
Mon 13

Youth Theatre Auditions – The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe

May 13 @ 6:30 pm
Tue 14

Youth Theatre Auditions – The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe

May 14 @ 6:30 pm
Wed 15

Professional Development Luncheon: Google

May 15 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm