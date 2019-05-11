No. 5 El Paso Chapin uses big fifth inning to defeat Ladycats, 8-0, in one-game regional quarterfinal

State-ranked No. 5 El Paso Chapin broke open a scoreless game with seven runs in the fifth inning and added another in the sixth to defeat the Aledo Ladycats, 8-0, in a Class 5A one-game regional quarterfinal softball series Friday night at Odessa.

Chapin (34-4) will advance to the regional semifinals and play the winner of the Azle/Little Elm regional quarterfinal series.

The score was 0-0 after 4-1/2 innings.

But Chapin’s bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Lady Huskies hit a grand slam home run that was followed by a solo homer and finished the frame with a 7-0 lead.

Chapin added a run in the sixth to close the scoring.

Chapin senior pitcher Kristin Fifield held the Ladycats to two hits while walking four and striking out 13 in seven innings.

Aledo senior center fielder Heidi Fischer and sophomore catcher Morgan Brown each recorded a hit.

The Ladycats finish with an overall record of 16-16-1.