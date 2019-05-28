Mikus Road Construction Advisory

Road to be closed under I-20 bridge Thursday and Friday nights

The Texas Dept. of Transportation has advised that North and southbound directions of FM 5 (Mikus Road) will be closed under the I-20 bridge from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday and Friday, May 30-31, for pipe installation, weather permitting.

Motorists will be detoured to the frontage road. Alternate routes are advised and drivers should expect delays. Future closures may be required for additional work.

Safety is a top priority at TxDOT, and the foundation for the agency’s planning, building and maintaining of projects across the state. When driving through a work zone, motorists are encouraged to: slow down, pay attention, avoid distractions such as cell phones, and plan ahead. You can see all Texas road conditions by visiting: www.drivetexas.org.