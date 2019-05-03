Mary Jo King Sharp

Mary Jo King Sharp passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.

She was born to Shorty and Bessie King in the small West Texas Community of O’Brien on January 8, 1936. She was the third of four children: Ervalene, Erwin, Mary Jo, and Glenda. The family farmed and was a part of the O’Brien community including the First Baptist Church. She met Jesus not because she was good enough or did something other than accept Jesus Christ as Savior as a young girl.

Mary Sharp taught elementary age students for a number of years before shifting to homebound students, influencing generations of children to be their best, do their best. The second career was a small business owner. In that place, she served the needs of her customers and community for more than 20 years.

She is survived by a daughter, Zan Prince and husband Mike of Weatherford, Texas and a son, J. Steven Sharp of Amarillo, Texas. She has four grandsons: Christopher Hagains, Jerod Hagains, Colton Sharp, and Samuel Sharp. She is also survived by two great-grandsons: Jerod Hagains Jr. and Evan Hagains. She is survived by her sister Glenda Huff and sister-in-law Frances King along with countless nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.

Today, may we celebrate a life that has been generous even in death with the donation of her earthly body to research. There will be no public service. All who wish to honor her may support Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.

The Community News

May 10, 2019