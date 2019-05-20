Laurie Nowak

Laurie Nowack, 53, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Laurie Lynn Hartley Nowak was born July 6, 1965, in Mineral Wells, the daughter of Barbara Ratliff and Thomas Harley. She had been employed as an executive assistant for 32 years at Pier 1 Imports.

Survivors include her husband of 10 years, Greg Nowak; children Reese Nowak, Megan Gauwain, Ethan Nowak and wife, Marie, and Trey Gauwain; father, Thomas Hartley; mother, Barbara Stephenson; and many friends, including her Pier 1 family.

In consideration of Laurie’s love of animals, the family requests consideration of a contribution in her memory to your local animal shelter.

Mass of Christian Burial was held May 4, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Interment was in Aledo Brown Cemetery.

The Community News

May 24, 2019

