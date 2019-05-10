Ladycats face state-ranked No. 5 El Paso Chapin in one-game regional quarterfinal softball playoff series today in Odessa

Coming off an exciting two games to one series win in the area championship series, the Aledo Ladycats softball team will face another strong test as their Class 5A playoff ride continues in the regional quarterfinals.

The Ladycats will face No. 5 El Paso Chapin in a one-game series at 7 p.m. today at the Permian Softball Field at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa. Check The Community News Facebook page for updates.

Aledo and Chapin have a recent playoff history. Two years ago – in a one-game regional semifinal series at Odessa – Chapin defeated the Ladycats in extra innings.

The winning pitcher in that game was Kristin Fifield, a senior this year who has struck out 217 batters in 119-1/3 innings.

The Ladycats reached the third round of the playoffs after defeating Lubbock Cooper and El Paso Eastlake. Both series went the three-game limit.

Chapin (33-4) has breezed through the first two rounds – all one-game playoff series – defeating El Paso Del Valle, 15-2, and Lubbock Monterey, 9-4.

Aledo head coach Heather Myers feels the Ladycats have gained a lot of confidence by winning consecutive game threes, noting that the team seemed excited before both series-clinching games and not nervous.

“Our girls proved that a series is never over until it is actually over,” Myers said. “(Winning two game threes) will help our confidence as we continue in the playoffs.”

The winner of the Aledo/Chapin series will face the winner of the Azle/Little Elm series in the regional semifinals.