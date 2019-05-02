Heidi Fischer’s walk-off blast leads Ladycats to 4-3 win over El Paso Eastlake to set up deciding game Saturday

Aledo senior Heidi Fischer hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the walk-off win as the Ladycats defeated El Paso Eastlake, 4-3, to square the best-of-3 area championship series at a game each today at El Paso Eastwood High School.

Game 3 will be played at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Cleburne (artificial surface field) due to recent and forecast rains in the Aledo area.

Eastlake, which won the opening game of the series earlier today, 11-2, took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Audrey Pearce, with a two-strike count, lined a double to left field. Freshman Macy Graf followed with a home run to tie the game, 3-3, before Fischer’s blast that sends the series to a third and deciding game. Fischer hit two homers in this game as her solo shot in the bottom of the sixth cut Eastlake’s lead to 3-1.

All of Eastlake’s runs came on solo home runs.

Aledo freshman Kayleigh Smith was the winning pitcher.

In game one, Eastlake scored three runs in the first inning, added two in the second, four in the fourth and two in the sixth. Aledo’s lone run came in the fourth frame.