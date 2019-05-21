Gregory Lane Smith

Gregory Lane Smith, 63, of Atlanta, Texas, died May 14, 2019, with his family by his side.

Gregory was born May 23, 1955, in Fort Worth, to G.P. and Christine Smith. He graduated from Aledo High School in 1973. He started his love for dirt work in 1979 with a job at Texas Utilities, which brought him to East Texas. He did dirt work all his adult life and was knows as Dr. Dirt because he was extremely good at his job. Greg also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the guitar and spending time with family and friends.

Greg was survived by life partner Sharon Wren; sisters Dorothy Obregon and Sandra Robinson; daughters Jessie Smith-Lucas and husband Patrick, Lisa Smith, and Rena Horton; grandchildren Tyler Lucas, Julie Smith, Sara Smith, Kai Horton, Karlee Waltrip, and Isaac Horton; great-granddaughter Emersyn Lucas; nieces, nephews and many great friends

Greg was preceded in death by parents G.P. and Christine Smith, and brothers Jerry Smith and Gary Smith

As his daughter, Rena, said “He was a friend to all he came in contact with and he was the definition of fun.” He will be greatly missed by all that know him.

The Community News

May 24, 2019