Gordon Robertson

Gordon James Robertson of Aurora, Illinois, resident of Hudson Oaks, Texas, passed away in his home on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was 66 years old.

Gordon is best known as the founder and ride director for the Ride for Heroes: a bike ride and community event in Parker County to benefit the volunteer fire departments and first responders. As an enthusiastic blues lover and drummer, Gordon served on the board of the Trinity River Blues Society, which helps uncover talent of local blues artists. Gordon had a passion for volunteerism, spending many years teaching english and offering assistance to refugee families, and helping people recover from addiction.

Gordon explored the spiritual side of life, earning his degree from Maharishi University of Management. After studying under the Indian guru, best known for his influence on The Beatles, Gordon was a certified teacher and life-long practicer of Transcendental Meditation.

His passing comes just two weeks after the 30th wedding anniversary of he and his devoted wife, Virginia Robertson. He also leaves behind his Pride and Joy, his two daughters, Jessica and Lisa Robertson.

His death is preceded by his parents, Marilyn and William Robertson, and older brother Bill Robertson. Mourning his death are his sister and brother-in-law Caroline and Larry Peterson and nephew Andrew Polfleit; brother Tom Robertson; brother and sister-in-law Dave and Megan Robertson, and their two daughters, Rachel and Grace; niece and nephew Scott and Stephanie Robertson, children of Bill Robertson and Karen Temple.

Gordon left his body to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to study the aggressive form of cancer which took him too quickly. The family has set up a fund for his memorial and medical costs via GoFundMe, which can be found at bit.ly/gordonrobertsonmemorial. His Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Church at the Crossing in Aledo..

The Community News

May 3, 2019