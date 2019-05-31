Former all-state Ladycats shortstop Allie Arneson drives in run at Women’s College World Series but Minnesota falls to UCLA

Former Aledo all-state and current University of Minnesota starting shortstop Allie Arneson realized a dream come true when she played in her first Women’s College World Series today against UCLA at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Minnesota fell, 7-2, but Arneson drove in a key run with a hit that cut the Bruins’ lead to 3-2. However, UCLA scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth and held off the Gophers in the seventh to seal the win.

Arneson, who had what turned out to be the game-winning hit with a home run in the Gophers’ victory over LSU last weekend to clinch a Super Regional and reach the WCWS, stayed hot and lined a two-strike hit to left field.

“I was just trying to stay alive,” she said. “She threw me an inside, low pitch and that is what I wanted.”

Arneson said she has watched the Women’s College World Series every year on television, but this was the first time she had been to Hall of Fame Stadium. She said when she walked onto the field for warmups that she realized she would actually be playing in a game at the World Series.

“When I was a little girl,” Arneson said, “I watched the World Series every year and I always dreamed about being a big girl playing softball on TV.

“When I walked on the field I took a moment to embrace it all – it is awesome being at this stadium and living a dream.”

Minnesota will face Washington at 11 a.m. Saturday in an elimination game. The game will be televised on ESPN.

