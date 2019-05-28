Flash Flood Watch issued

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Flash Flood Watch effective from 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 29 to 7 a.m. Thursday, May 30 for a 16-county area including Parker and Tarrant counties.

Rainfall amounts of 2-3 inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Flash flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding. You should monitor the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for your area.