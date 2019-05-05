Final Voting results released

203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




24 hours ago
Incumbents win the day

The mayors of Willow Park and Annetta cruised to re-election today against aggressive challengers in May 4 voting.

  • Doyle Moss
  • Eric Contreras
  • Amy Fennell

Doyle Moss won re-election as mayor of Willow Park; city council members Amy Fennell and Eric Contreras also fended off challenges.

  • Bruce Pinckard
  • Kent Stasey
  • Sandy Roberts

Likewise in Annetta, Mayor Bruce Pinckard and council members Kent Stasey were returned to office by the voters. Sandy Roberts also won in an open seat.

Parker County Elections Administrator Don Markum said results would not be official until provisional and absentee ballots have been counted.

With that proviso, final results are below:

City of Aledo

    
Matt Ribitzki 30 90.9%
James R. Hester 3 9.1%
NOTE: Hester dropped out of the race, but too late to cancel the election    

Town of Annetta

    

Mayor

    
Mike Brasovan 270 44.8%
Bruce Pinckard 333 55.2%

Council Place 3

    
Sandy Roberts 318 53.2%
Mike Herring 280 46.8%

Council Place 5

    
Jaime Saenz 272 45.3%
Kent Stasey 328 54.7%

Proposition: Continue Crime Control Prevention District

    
Yes 466 78.6%
No 127 21.4%

City of Fort Worth

    

Mayor

    
Betsy Price 21 95.5%
Deborah Peoples 1 4.5%
James H. McBride 0 0%

Council Place 3

    
Tanner Smith 0 0%
Bryan Byrd 9 100%

City of Willow Park

    

Mayor

    
Gene Martin 279 41.8%
Doyle Moss 388 58.2%

Council Place 1

    
Jaymes Seals 225 38.1%
Eric Contreras 365 61.9%

Council Place 2

    
Amy Fennell 373 56.6%
Marcy Galle 286 43.4%

Weatherford ISD

    

Board Place 3

    
Adam Feriend 822 59.4%
Robert B Williams 563 40.6%

Board Place 5

    
Wally Wallace 674 50.4%
Lexie Lee 663 49.6%

