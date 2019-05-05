Final Voting results released

Incumbents win the day

The mayors of Willow Park and Annetta cruised to re-election today against aggressive challengers in May 4 voting.

Doyle Moss

Eric Contreras

Amy Fennell

Doyle Moss won re-election as mayor of Willow Park; city council members Amy Fennell and Eric Contreras also fended off challenges.

Bruce Pinckard

Kent Stasey

Sandy Roberts

Likewise in Annetta, Mayor Bruce Pinckard and council members Kent Stasey were returned to office by the voters. Sandy Roberts also won in an open seat.

Parker County Elections Administrator Don Markum said results would not be official until provisional and absentee ballots have been counted.

With that proviso, final results are below: