Final Voting results released

Incumbents win the day
The mayors of Willow Park and Annetta cruised to re-election today against aggressive challengers in May 4 voting.
Doyle Moss won re-election as mayor of Willow Park; city council members Amy Fennell and Eric Contreras also fended off challenges.
Likewise in Annetta, Mayor Bruce Pinckard and council members Kent Stasey
Parker County Elections Administrator Don Markum said results would not be official until provisional and absentee ballots have been counted.
With that proviso, final results are below:
|
City of Aledo
|Matt Ribitzki
|30
|90.9%
|James R. Hester
|3
|9.1%
|NOTE: Hester dropped out of the race, but too late to cancel the election
|
Town of Annetta
|
Mayor
|Mike Brasovan
|270
|44.8%
|Bruce Pinckard
|333
|55.2%
|
Council Place 3
|Sandy Roberts
|318
|53.2%
|Mike Herring
|280
|46.8%
|
Council Place 5
|Jaime Saenz
|272
|45.3%
|Kent Stasey
|328
|54.7%
|
Proposition: Continue Crime Control Prevention District
|Yes
|466
|78.6%
|No
|127
|21.4%
|
City of Fort Worth
|
Mayor
|Betsy Price
|21
|95.5%
|Deborah Peoples
|1
|4.5%
|James H. McBride
|0
|0%
|
Council Place 3
|Tanner Smith
|0
|0%
|Bryan Byrd
|9
|100%
|
City of Willow Park
|
Mayor
|Gene Martin
|279
|41.8%
|Doyle Moss
|388
|58.2%
|
Council Place 1
|Jaymes Seals
|225
|38.1%
|Eric Contreras
|365
|61.9%
|
Council Place 2
|Amy Fennell
|373
|56.6%
|Marcy Galle
|286
|43.4%
|
Weatherford ISD
|
Board Place 3
|Adam Feriend
|822
|59.4%
|Robert B Williams
|563
|40.6%
|
Board Place 5
|Wally Wallace
|674
|50.4%
|Lexie Lee
|663
|49.6%
