Early Voting Totals Released

Early vote totals in Parker County have been released. Races of local interest are as follows:
|
City of Aledo
|
|22
|95.7%
|
|1
|4.3%
|NOTE: Hester dropped out of the race, but too late to cancel the election
|
Town of Annetta
|
Mayor
|
|105
|37.6%
|
|174
|62.4%
|
Council Place 3
|
|164
|59.2%
|
|113
|40.8%
|
Council Place 5
|
|111
|39.9%
|
|167
|60.1%
|
Proposition: Continue Crime Control Prevention District
|
|209
|76.3%
|
|65
|23.7%
|
City of Fort Worth
|
Mayor
|
|9
|100%
|
|0
|0%
|
|0
|0%
|0
|
Council Place 3
|
|0
|0%
|
|9
|100%
|
City of Willow Park
|
Mayor
|
|172
|41.1%
|
|247
|58.9%
|
Council Place 1
|
|135
|36.5%
|
|235
|63.5%
|
Council Place 2
|
|247
|59.8%
|
|166
|40.2%
|
Weatherford ISD
|
Board Place 3
|
|502
|58.8%
|
|352
|41.2%
|
Board Place 5
|
|415
|50.5%
|
|407
|49.5%
