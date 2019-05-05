Early Voting Totals Released

Early vote totals in Parker County have been released. Races of local interest are as follows:

City of Aledo Matt Ribitzki 22 95.7% James R. Hester 1 4.3% NOTE: Hester dropped out of the race, but too late to cancel the election Town of Annetta Mayor Mike Brasovan 105 37.6% Bruce Pinckard 174 62.4% Council Place 3 Sandy Roberts 164 59.2% Mike Herring 113 40.8% Council Place 5 Jaime Saenz 111 39.9% Kent Stasey 167 60.1% Proposition: Continue Crime Control Prevention District Yes 209 76.3% No 65 23.7% City of Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price 9 100% Deborah Peoples 0 0% James H. McBride 0 0% 0 Council Place 3 Tanner Smith 0 0% Bryan Byrd 9 100% City of Willow Park Mayor Gene Martin 172 41.1% Doyle Moss 247 58.9% Council Place 1 Jaymes Seals 135 36.5% Eric Contreras 235 63.5% Council Place 2 Amy Fennell 247 59.8% Marcy Galle 166 40.2% Weatherford ISD Board Place 3 Adam Feriend 502 58.8% Robert B Williams 352 41.2% Board Place 5 Wally Wallace 415 50.5% Lexie Lee 407 49.5%