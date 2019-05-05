Early Voting Totals Released

203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Early vote totals in Parker County have been released. Races of local interest are as follows:

City of Aledo
  • Matt Ribitzki
 22 95.7%
  • James R. Hester
 1 4.3%
NOTE: Hester dropped out of the race, but too late to cancel the election

Town of Annetta

Mayor
  • Mike Brasovan
 105 37.6%
  • Bruce Pinckard
 174 62.4%

Council Place 3
  • Sandy Roberts
 164 59.2%
  • Mike Herring
 113 40.8%

Council Place 5
  • Jaime Saenz
 111 39.9%
  • Kent Stasey
 167 60.1%

Proposition: Continue Crime Control Prevention District
  • Yes
 209 76.3%
  • No
 65 23.7%

City of Fort Worth

Mayor
  • Betsy Price
 9 100%
  • Deborah Peoples
 0 0%
  • James H. McBride
 0 0%
0

Council Place 3
  • Tanner Smith
 0 0%
  • Bryan Byrd
 9 100%

City of Willow Park

Mayor
  • Gene Martin
 172 41.1%
  • Doyle Moss
 247 58.9%

Council Place 1
  • Jaymes Seals
 135 36.5%
  • Eric Contreras
 235 63.5%

Council Place 2
  • Amy Fennell
 247 59.8%
  • Marcy Galle
 166 40.2%

Weatherford ISD

Board Place 3
  • Adam Feriend
 502 58.8%
  • Robert B Williams
 352 41.2%

Board Place 5
  • Wally Wallace
 415 50.5%
  • Lexie Lee
 407 49.5%

