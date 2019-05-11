Becky Burrows

Becky was born at the U.S. Air Force Hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany on August 14, 1955 to Don and Beverly Vesta.

Becky Ann Burrows, 63, of Aledo, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 3, surrounded by her loving family.

She was raised in many places throughout the world in her youth. Her life began in Germany with adventures continuing in France, Missouri, Minnesota, Montana, Canada, Washington State, England, Minnesota, and settling down in Fort Worth, Texas.

Becky graduated from Southwest High School in Fort Worth and continued her education in the field of nursing.

Becky met her future husband, Dr. Larry Burrows, in 1975 in the Emergency Room at Fort Worth Osteopathic Hospital. Becky was finishing her final year of nursing school and Larry was finishing his final year of medical school.

They were married in Fort Worth on September 25, 1976. Becky continued working predominantly in emergency medicine for the next 37 years.

Becky is preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Vesta.

Becky is survived by her husband, Dr. Larry Burrows, and their three children: Sally and her husband Mike Bodron, Katie and her husband JT Malone, and John and his wife Lauren Burrows

Becky cherished her seven grandchildren and they lit up her world: Kelby, John, Logan, Mason, Michael, Adaline and Eleanor. Becky is also survived by her father, Lt. Col. Don Vesta II, and her five siblings: Cindy (Jack) Ford, Kristie (Steve) Stamp, Don (Sue) Vesta, Greg (Gianna) Vesta and Lisa (Mark) Dietsch. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Becky’s life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Aledo United Methodist Church. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition: https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation.

The Community News

May 17, 2019