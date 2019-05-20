Bearcats in 12th place after first round of boys’ Class 5A State Golf Tournament

Playing in a strong wind that picked up as the day progressed, the Aledo Bearcats shot a 340 during the opening round of the 36-hole boys’ Class 5A State Golf Tournament at White Wing Golf Course in Georgetown.
Round two will be played Tuesday at White Wing, a par-72 layout.
Evan Pennington led the Bearcats with an 82, followed by Jacob Trawick with an with an 85, Ben Huxtable with an 86, Winston Meintjes with an 87 and Doak Neill with a 93.
The Bearcats are currently in 12th place.
The Bearcats will tee off on the 10th hole Tuesday.
Tuesday Bearcats starting times
Doak Neill 8 a.m.
Winston Meintjes 8:10 a.m.
Ben Huxtable 8:20 a.m.
Jacob Trawick 8:30 a.m.
Evan Pennington 8:40 a.m.
Class 5A boys State Golf Tournament
1st round
Highland Park Blue 290
Boerne Champion 298
Granbury 300
Lub. Cooper 305
Montgomery 307
Cedar Park 310
Highland Park Gold 313
College Station 314
Frisco Wakeland 314
SA Alamo Heights 327
Dripping Springs 331
Aledo 340
