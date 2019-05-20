203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Bearcats in 12th place after first round of boys’ Class 5A State Golf Tournament

1 day ago
2 Min Read
Aledo senior Evan Pennington blasts out of a fairway trap on hole No. 9 Monday during the opening round of the boys’ Class 5A State Golf Tournament at White Wing Golf Course in Georgetown. Pennington led the ‘Cats with an 82. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Playing in a strong wind that picked up as the day progressed, the Aledo Bearcats shot a 340 during the opening round of the 36-hole boys’ Class 5A State Golf Tournament at White Wing Golf Course in Georgetown.

Round two will be played Tuesday at White Wing, a par-72 layout.

Evan Pennington led the Bearcats with an 82, followed by Jacob Trawick with an with an 85, Ben Huxtable with an 86, Winston Meintjes with an 87 and Doak Neill with a 93.

The Bearcats are currently in 12th place.

The Bearcats will tee off on the 10th hole Tuesday.

Tuesday Bearcats starting times

Doak Neill                            8 a.m.

Winston Meintjes            8:10 a.m.

Ben Huxtable                     8:20 a.m.

Jacob Trawick                    8:30 a.m.

Evan Pennington              8:40 a.m.

Class 5A boys State Golf Tournament

1st round

Highland Park Blue          290

Boerne Champion            298

Granbury                             300

Lub. Cooper                       305

Montgomery                     307

Cedar Park                          310

Highland Park Gold          313

College Station                  314

Frisco Wakeland               314

SA Alamo Heights             327

Dripping Springs               331

Aledo                                    340

Aledo senior Ben Huxtable chips onto the green at the ninth hole Monday during the opening round of the boys’ Class 5A State Golf Tournament at White Wing Golf Course in Georgetown. The tournament concludes Tuesday at White Wing. Photo by Tony Eierdam

