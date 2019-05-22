203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Bearcats improve by 20 strokes today in 5A state tournament’s final round

1 min ago
2 Min Read
The Aledo Bearcats concluded 5A state golf tournament play today with a score of 320 to finish with a 660. Shown (from left) are Jacob Trawick, Doak Neill, Evan Pennington, Winston Meintjes and Ben Huxtable. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo senior Evan Pennington shot a 77 to lead the Aledo Bearcats Tuesday afternoon in the second and final round of the boys’ Class 5A State Golf Tournament at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

Although the Bearcats improved by 20 strokes after the second round – which began after a three-hour delay due to heavy rain and lightning – they still did not improve their standing as Aledo finished 12th.

The ‘Cats shot a 340 during the windy Monday first round, but came back today to fire a 320 for an overall score of 660. Dallas Highland Park shot a 581 (290-291) to win the tournament.

Pennington finished with a 36-hole total of 159 (82-77), with Jacob Trawick (85-78) finishing with a 163.

Other Bearcats scores include Winston Meintjes with a 166 (87-79), Ben Huxtable with a 172 (86-86) and Doak Neill with a 182 (93-89).

Mission Sharyland senior Jun Min Lee won the tournament by four strokes with a seven-under par 137 (69-68). Kevin Watts of Colleyville Heritage (70-71-141) finished second and Granbury senior Jake Holbrook (72-70-142) earned a bronze medal.

For the complete story see the May 24 issue of The Community News

Class 5A boys State Golf Tournament

Highland Park Blue          290-291-581

Boerne Champion            298-290-588

Granbury                             300-296-596

Montgomery                     307-290-597

Lub. Cooper                       305-296-601

Highland Park Gold          313-304-617

Cedar Park                          310-312-622

Frisco Wakeland               314-310-624

College Station                  314-316-630

Dripping Springs               331-321-652

SA Alamo Heights             327-328-655

Aledo                                    340-320-660

Events Calendar

« May 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Fri 24

Bearcats on Broadway

May 24 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 25

Memorial Day Warbird Rides

May 25 @ 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sat 25

Dog Adoptions

May 25 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tue 28

Aledo Community Lions Club

May 28 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm