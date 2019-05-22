Bearcats improve by 20 strokes today in 5A state tournament’s final round

Aledo senior Evan Pennington shot a 77 to lead the Aledo Bearcats Tuesday afternoon in the second and final round of the boys’ Class 5A State Golf Tournament at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

Although the Bearcats improved by 20 strokes after the second round – which began after a three-hour delay due to heavy rain and lightning – they still did not improve their standing as Aledo finished 12th.

The ‘Cats shot a 340 during the windy Monday first round, but came back today to fire a 320 for an overall score of 660. Dallas Highland Park shot a 581 (290-291) to win the tournament.

Pennington finished with a 36-hole total of 159 (82-77), with Jacob Trawick (85-78) finishing with a 163.

Other Bearcats scores include Winston Meintjes with a 166 (87-79), Ben Huxtable with a 172 (86-86) and Doak Neill with a 182 (93-89).

Mission Sharyland senior Jun Min Lee won the tournament by four strokes with a seven-under par 137 (69-68). Kevin Watts of Colleyville Heritage (70-71-141) finished second and Granbury senior Jake Holbrook (72-70-142) earned a bronze medal.

Class 5A boys State Golf Tournament

Highland Park Blue 290-291-581

Boerne Champion 298-290-588

Granbury 300-296-596

Montgomery 307-290-597

Lub. Cooper 305-296-601

Highland Park Gold 313-304-617

Cedar Park 310-312-622

Frisco Wakeland 314-310-624

College Station 314-316-630

Dripping Springs 331-321-652

SA Alamo Heights 327-328-655

Aledo 340-320-660