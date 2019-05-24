Bearcats close out spring football Friday morning with annual Orange/White game

Aledo High School’s freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams will conclude spring football practices Friday morning with the annual Orange/White Game at Bearcat Stadium.

The freshman team will lead off with a 7:10 a.m. start with the freshman offense against the freshman defense in a 10-plays-and-continue format.

The JV offense will face the JV defense next (10 plays and continue), followed by freshman offense against the freshman defense (6 plays and continue).

Next will be the freshman offense against the JV defense (8 plays and continue), and the sub-varsity scrimmage will conclude with the JV offense against the freshman defense (8 plays and continue).

The varsity will take the field at 7:50 a.m.

The format will be two 20-minute halves, with clock stoppage on punts, PATs and change of possession.