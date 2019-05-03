Alva Jemison

Alva Jemison of Aledo passed away Monday, April 29.

Alva was born in Fort Worth on December 19, 1937 to Charles A. and Rebecca Moore. She attended Fort Worth Technical High School, where she graduated in 1956.

On November 4, 1960, she married Larry Jemison, and their union laster the rest of her lifetime, more than 58 years. Larry and Alva moved to Aledo in 1974.

Alva touched the lives of countless children in the Aledo Independent School District by driving a school bus, an occupation she started in 1975. She enjoyed playing Keno with her friends, and was a member of Birchman Baptist Church.

Alva is survived by her husband, Larry; two sisters: Charlene Downing of Haltom, City and Elaine Russell of Hudson Oaks; and five nieces Donna Seddon, Lisa Pederson, Tammy Patterson, Evelyn Cleveland, and Kristi Hinkle.

Visitation is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Mount Olivet Chapel, 2301 North Sylvania Avenue in Fort Worth. The funeral is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Mount Olivet.

The Community News

May 3, 2019