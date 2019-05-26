A sad day for open government in Texas

UPDATE: We just heard from State Rep. Phil King that we are mistaken about this issue. He said the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee will issue a statement this afternoon to clarify. We hope we are wrong about this, and, if so, we will offer an apology to our readers and to our legislators.

Tonight, in less than one hour, both houses of the Texas Legislature overwhelmingly approved an amendment to the property tax reform bill that eliminates an important public notice in newspapers — a notice informing voters how much their taxes are about to increase.

Ironically, the title of SB 2, the much-ballyhooed “property tax reform” bill that was supposed to make local governments more accountable, is the “Texas Taxpayer Transparency Act of 2019.” Yet this amendment weakening transparency — which would have caused an uproar had it been debated in an open committee meeting as required by regular legislative rules — was shoved through both houses with less than 48 hours remaining. Rank-and-file members could only vote it up or down.

To add insult to injury, this assault on democracy happened on Memorial Day weekend/high school graduation weekend — a time when few citizens were thinking about the legislature.

It was a textbook case of cynical legislative gamesmanship that clearly had the blessing of legislative leadership. And it worked. The governor is certain to sign it, since just two days ago he and legislative leaders declared tax reform a done deal. He is not about to veto the bill and force a special session.

In the most anti-transparent manner one could imagine, the Texas House suspended rules in order for Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, to go “outside the bounds” and introduce a last-minute floor amendment to SB 2. Eight minutes later, the amendment passed 88-50.

The amendment allows taxing entities such as cities, counties, and school districts to merely post a notice online when they are about to raise your taxes. The House approved the amendment and sent SB 2 back to the Senate, which went outside the bounds on a motion by Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hill’s, and voted 21-9 to approve it.

Unfortunately, Rep. Phil King voted for this measure. As soon as we are able to determine how Sen. Fallon voted, we will let you know.

UPDATE: We just learned the bill also eliminates the requirement for notice by mail.

This is a sad day for open government in Texas.

