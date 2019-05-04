Voter go to polls today

Early voting has concluded, but local voters will have one more chance to help decide who will represent them at the local level on Saturday, May 4.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations in Parker County:
- Aledo ISD Administration Building – 1008 Bailey Ranch Road
- Annetta City Hall – 450 Thunder Head Lane
- Azle Masonic Lodge – 257 W. Main Street
- Parker County Courthouse Annex – 1112 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford
- Peaster ISD Rock Gym – 8512 FM 920
- Reno City Hall – 195 W Reno Road
- Willow Park Municipal Building – 516 Ranch House Road
The following East Parker County area contested races will be on ballots depending on the home of the voter. Candidates will appear on the ballots in each election in the following order:
City of Aledo
- Matt Ribitzki
- James R. Hester
NOTE: Hester dropped out of the race, but too late to cancel the election
Town of Annetta
Mayor
- Mike Brasovan
- Bruce Pinckard
Council Place 3
- Sandy Roberts
- Mike Herring
Council Place 5
- Jaime Saenz
- Kent Stasey
Proposition: Continue Crime Control Prevention District
- Yes
- No
City of Fort Worth
Mayor
- Betsy Price
- Deborah Peoples
- James H. McBride
Council Place 3
- Tanner Smith
- Bryan Byrd
City of Willow Park
Mayor
- Gene Martin
- Doyle Moss
Council Place 1
- Jaymes Seals
- Eric Contreras
Council Place 2
- Amy Fennell
- Marcy Galle
Weatherford ISD
Board Place 3
- Adam Feriend
- Robert B Williams
Board Place 5
- Wally Wallace
- Lexie Lee
Voting results will be posted at www.community-news.com on election night
