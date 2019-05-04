Voter go to polls today

Early voting has concluded, but local voters will have one more chance to help decide who will represent them at the local level on Saturday, May 4.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations in Parker County:

Aledo ISD Administration Building – 1008 Bailey Ranch Road

– 1008 Bailey Ranch Road Annetta City Hall – 450 Thunder Head Lane

– 450 Thunder Head Lane Azle Masonic Lodge – 257 W. Main Street

– 257 W. Main Street Parker County Courthouse Annex – 1112 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford

– 1112 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford Peaster ISD Rock Gym – 8512 FM 920

– 8512 FM 920 Reno City Hall – 195 W Reno Road

– 195 W Reno Road Willow Park Municipal Building – 516 Ranch House Road

The following East Parker County area contested races will be on ballots depending on the home of the voter. Candidates will appear on the ballots in each election in the following order:

City of Aledo

Matt Ribitzki

James R. Hester

NOTE: Hester dropped out of the race, but too late to cancel the election

Town of Annetta

Mayor

Mike Brasovan

Bruce Pinckard

Council Place 3

Sandy Roberts

Mike Herring

Council Place 5

Jaime Saenz

Kent Stasey

Proposition: Continue Crime Control Prevention District

Yes

No

City of Fort Worth

Mayor

Betsy Price

Deborah Peoples

James H. McBride

Council Place 3

Tanner Smith

Bryan Byrd

City of Willow Park

Mayor

Gene Martin

Doyle Moss

Council Place 1

Jaymes Seals

Eric Contreras

Council Place 2

Amy Fennell

Marcy Galle

Weatherford ISD

Board Place 3

Adam Feriend

Robert B Williams

Board Place 5

Wally Wallace

Lexie Lee

Voting results will be posted at www.community-news.com on election night