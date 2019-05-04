203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Voter go to polls today

13 hours ago
Early voting has concluded, but local voters will have one more chance to help decide who will represent them at the local level on Saturday, May 4.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the  following locations in Parker County:

  • Aledo ISD Administration Building – 1008 Bailey Ranch Road
  • Annetta City Hall – 450 Thunder Head Lane
  • Azle Masonic Lodge – 257 W. Main Street
  • Parker County Courthouse Annex – 1112 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford
  • Peaster ISD Rock Gym – 8512 FM 920
  • Reno City Hall – 195 W Reno Road
  • Willow Park Municipal Building – 516 Ranch House Road

The following East Parker County area contested races will be on ballots depending on the home of the voter. Candidates will appear on the ballots in each election in the following order:

City of Aledo

  • Matt Ribitzki
  • James R. Hester

NOTE: Hester dropped out of the race, but too late to cancel the election

Town of Annetta

Mayor

  • Mike Brasovan
  • Bruce Pinckard

Council Place 3

  • Sandy Roberts
  • Mike Herring

Council Place 5

  • Jaime Saenz
  • Kent Stasey

Proposition: Continue Crime Control Prevention District

  • Yes
  • No

City of Fort Worth

Mayor

  • Betsy Price
  • Deborah Peoples
  • James H. McBride

Council Place 3

  • Tanner Smith
  • Bryan Byrd

City of Willow Park

Mayor

  • Gene Martin
  • Doyle Moss

Council Place 1

  • Jaymes Seals
  • Eric Contreras

Council Place 2

  • Amy Fennell
  • Marcy Galle

Weatherford ISD

Board Place 3

  • Adam Feriend
  • Robert B Williams

Board Place 5

  • Wally Wallace
  • Lexie Lee

Voting results will be posted at www.community-news.com on election night

