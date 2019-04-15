Latest suspects tied to 16 burglary cases

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Office

A string of vehicle burglaries in Aledo over the April 13 weekend resulted in the arrest of two suspects in Mineral Wells. The suspects are pending numerous Parker County vehicle burglaries charges relating to more than 12 cases in Aledo.

Mineral Wells Police recovered a stolen firearm taken from an Aledo vehicle burglary last weekend.

Parker County Sheriff’s investigators tied the suspects to at least 16 recent Aledo burglary cases.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said several strings of vehicle burglaries have been reported in the Aledo area this year. Multiple suspects have been arrested in previous cases.

Since January, there have been six reported burglary strings in Aledo with more than 70 cases filed, leading to the arrest of 10 suspects.

“The suspects arrested this weekend are both from Mineral Wells,” Sheriff Fowler said. “They told our investigators during an interview that they focused on the Aledo area because it was known to have residents who are wealthy and they do not lock their cars.”

“We are hoping Aledo citizens hear this news and start implicating the most effective security system which is already present, but has been ineffective so far,” Fowler added. “Lock your doors. It’s as simple as that.”

Sheriff’s investigators said the suspects are identified as Levi York, 17, and Dalton Wayne Tate, 18.

One of the suspects was quoted as saying “we picked Aledo because people have money and they don’t lock their cars.”



In an Aledo home security footage recording, the suspects are seen on camera entering into a vehicle.

“20 seconds – that’s all it took,” Fowler said. “The suspects entered the truck and rummaged through the console taking all items of value in 20 seconds.”

York was arrested on a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm charge for a .380 semi-automatic pistol he stole from a truck parked in the 200-block of Creekside Drive in Aledo.

Multiple charges on both suspects for burglary of a motor vehicle are pending.



