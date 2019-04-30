Aledo tornado warning has Expired

Editor’s note: In our haste to report the tornado warning that was issued this afternoon, we mis-characterized the warning in our original headline.

A tornado was not actually spotted over Aledo; a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted over the city.

We regret any confusion that was caused by our headline. The original release from the National Weather Service is below.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a Tornado Warning for Eastern Parker County in north central Texas... Northwestern Tarrant County in north central Texas Until 6 PM CDT.



At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Aledo, or 9 miles west of Benbrook, moving north at 30 mph



HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.



Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Aledo around 520 PM CDT. Willow Park around 530 PM CDT. Lakeside around 540 PM CDT. Azle, Eagle Mountain, Reno and Pelican Bay around 555 PM CDT. Briar and Pecan Acres around 600 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Annetta South, Sanctuary, Annetta North and Newark. This includes the following highways... Interstate 20 between mile markers 416 and 422. Interstate 30 between mile markers 1 and 2. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN