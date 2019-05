The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for an area that includes Parker County, effective until 11 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.

A Tornado Watch means weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms called a supercell that are capable of producing tornadoes.

The NWS has also issued a Flash Flood Watch until 10 a.m. May 2. A Flood Watch is issued when conditions exist in which flooding could occur.