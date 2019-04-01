203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Soccer playoff, district golf, baseball, softball on tap Tuesday for Aledo High School

Photo by Chris D'Avino

District and post-season sports action continues Tuesday for the Aledo High School teams, with all but one on the road.

The second and final round of the girls and boys District 4-5A golf tournament will take place Tuesday morning at Brownwood Country Club in Brownwood. Both the Ladycats and Bearcats are in first place after the opening round.

The Ladycats soccer team will play an area-round match against El Paso Chapin. That match is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland. The winner will face the winner of the El Paso El Dorado/Wichita Falls High School match in the regional quarterfinals.

The Ladycats softball team – in a three-way tie for first place – will also take to the road and will continue district action at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Abilene Wylie.

The first-place Bearcats baseball team is the only Aledo team to play at home on Tuesday. The state-ranked No. 6 Bearcats will face Abilene Wylie at 5 p.m. at the AHS baseball field.

District 4-5A

Softball

Aledo                                  3-1

Abilene Cooper                 3-1

Abilene Wylie                    3-1

WF Rider                            1-3

Wichita Falls HS                0-4

Baseball

Aledo                                   6-0

Abilene Cooper                 4-2

Abilene Wylie                    2-2

WF Rider                            2-4

Wichita Falls HS                0-6

