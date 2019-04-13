203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Saturday Cancellations

16 hours ago
Most outdoor events scheduled for Saturday, April 13, have been canceled due to the forecast of heavy rain.

The Easter Bunny to Willow Park has been canceled.

The Native Plant Society Native Plant Sale has been canceled.

