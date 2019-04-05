Public’s help sought to identify burglar

The Willow Park Police Department is asking members of the public to contact them if they have any information related to a burglary in the early morning hours of April 4, 2019.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Willow Crest Drive after two unidentified male subjects kicked in the back door and demanded a variety of items from the female resident of the home. The resident was asleep at the time of the break-in.

The resident was left unharmed. The responding officer did locate a black male near the scene, who was arrested on unrelated charges and is being questioned in connection with the burglary.

The investigation is in its earliest stages and is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Willow Park Police Department at 817-441-9747.

