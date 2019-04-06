203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Nurses Could Benefit from Student Loan Assistance Bill in Texas Legislature

Austin,Texas (PR MediaRelease) April 5, 2019 – Pursuing a nursing degree in Texas may become less expensive, if a bill introduced in the 86th Texas Legislature passes.

