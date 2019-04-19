Morris sets pace with pair of gold medals as Aledo advances 12 individuals, 1 relay team to regional track and field meet

Aledo junior long-distance runner Graydon Morris earned a pair of gold medals for first-place finishes in the boys’ 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs to set the pace for Aledo High School, which advanced 11 individuals and one relay team to the regional meet Thursday at the District 3-5A/4-5A Area Track and Field Meet at Lowery Field in Lubbock.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the regional meet, which will be held April 26-27 at Lowery Field.

The Morris family accounted for three gold medals as junior Gracie Morris finished first in the girls’ 1,600-meter run.

The Ladycats received another gold-medal performance when senior Sierra White finished first in girls’ pole vault.

The Bearcats earned another gold medal – this one in field events – after Zach Davis finished first in pole vault. Ford Maberry placed fourth in boys’ pole vault as both advance to the regional meet.

Other Aledo regional qualifiers in field events include Max Newell with a second-place finish in boys’ high jump; Hannah Fay with a second-place finish in girls’ pole vault; Tristan Thurman with a third-place finish in boys’ high jump; and Callie Todd with a fourth-place finish in girls’ high jump.

Aledo advanced one relay team to the regional meet. The boys’ 4×100 relay team (Money Parks, DeMarco Roberts, BJ Allen, Jase McClellan) finished second to advance to the regional meet.

Other Aledo regional qualifiers in running events include DeMarco Roberts with a third-place finish in the boys’ 100-meter dash; Cooper Goggans with a fourth-place finish in the boys’ 1,600-meter run; and Jase McClellan in the boys’ 100-meter dash.