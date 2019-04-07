Local firefighters respond to Benbrook fire

Aledo firefighters responded to a fire just inside the Benbrook response area on Saturday.

“We responded to assist from both the Aledo and Annetta stations with three apparatus and seven personnel,” Said Parker County Emergency Services District 1 Chief Stephen Watson. “All we know at this point is painters were working in the home, the owners were not present, and something exploded causing burn injuries to one of the workers on scene. The house was a total loss.”

Photo by Steve Bales