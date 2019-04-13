Legacy defeats Ladycats, 1-0, to win regional semifinal soccer match

Aledo’s remarkable season came to an end as the Mansfield Legacy Lady Broncos defeated the Ladycats, 1-0, Friday afternoon in a girls’ Class 5A regional semifinal soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

The Ladycats finish the season with an overall record of 19-3-5. Legacy (22-1-2) will advance to tomorrow’s regional final and face Burleson Centennial.

It did not take long for Legacy to get on the board. Forward Cameron Gonzalez scored on a 12-yard shot to give Legacy a 1-0 lead almost two minutes into the half.

The Ladycats had three good scoring chances in the first half. But Legacy’s goalkeeper made two diving saves, and a scramble in front of the net on a loose ball after an AHS corner kick was booted down the field.

Later in the half, Legacy had two good chances to add to its lead, but two close-range shots sailed harmlessly wide as Legacy led 1-0 at the half.

In the second half, the Ladycats stayed in the match when goalkeeper Emma Davis made a diving save on a Legacy shot from in front of the net.

Legacy kept pressure on as the second half progressed, but could not score as a shot from 8 yards on the left side sailed wide, and another shot from in front of the net flew over the goal.

Aledo’s final chance to score was on a loose ball in front of the net that the Legacy ‘keeper smothered.

Legacy possessed the ball for the final five minutes of the match, limiting the Ladycats’ scoring opportunities, and held on for the win.