203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Ladycats host Wichita Falls Rider Friday in key District 4-5A softball game; Bearcats at home against Joshua

19 hours ago
1 Min Read

Looking to stay in contention in the District 4-5A softball race, the Aledo Ladycats will host Wichita Falls Rider Friday at the Aledo High School softball field.

The junior varsity game will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday followed by the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.

The Ladycats defeated Rider, 12-1, in the first meeting between the two teams.

The Bearcats baseball team has two non-district games scheduled. Aledo will host Joshua on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and will play at noon Saturday at Arlington High School.

Both teams will host Abilene Cooper in 4-5A action on Tuesday.

District 4-5A softball

  • Abilene Cooper                 5-1
  • Abilene Wylie                    4-1
  • Aledo                                    4-2
  • WF Rider                              1-4
  • Wichita Falls HS                0-6

Friday: WF Rider at Aledo; Abilene Wylie at Wichita Falls HS

District 4-5A baseball

  • Aledo                                    6-2
  • Abilene Cooper                 6-3
  • Abilene Wylie                    5-2
  • WF Rider                              2-4
  • Wichita Falls HS                0-8

Friday: Abilene Cooper at Abilene Wylie; WF Rider versus Wichita Falls HS

Events Calendar

« April 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
Fri 12

Teacher and Student Appreciation Night

April 12 @ 4:30 pm
Sat 13

Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale

April 13 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 13

Native Plant Sale

April 13 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sat 13

NAACP Meeting

April 13 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 13

Meet the Easter Bunny

April 13 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Sun 14

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

April 14 @ 2:30 pm
Sun 14

Go Greek event for high school seniors

April 14 @ 3:00 pm
Mon 15

Rotary Club of Aledo

April 15 @ 11:30 am
Wed 17

WC theatre presents “The Elephant Man”

April 17 @ 7:30 pm
Thu 18

Chamber Spring Swing

April 18 @ 12:30 pm