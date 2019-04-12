Ladycats host Wichita Falls Rider Friday in key District 4-5A softball game; Bearcats at home against Joshua

Looking to stay in contention in the District 4-5A softball race, the Aledo Ladycats will host Wichita Falls Rider Friday at the Aledo High School softball field.
The junior varsity game will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday followed by the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.
The Ladycats defeated Rider, 12-1, in the first meeting between the two teams.
The Bearcats baseball team has two non-district games scheduled. Aledo will host Joshua on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and will play at noon Saturday at Arlington High School.
Both teams will host Abilene Cooper in 4-5A action on Tuesday.
District 4-5A softball
- Abilene Cooper 5-1
- Abilene Wylie 4-1
- Aledo 4-2
- WF Rider 1-4
- Wichita Falls HS 0-6
Friday: WF Rider at Aledo; Abilene Wylie at Wichita Falls HS
District 4-5A baseball
- Aledo 6-2
- Abilene Cooper 6-3
- Abilene Wylie 5-2
- WF Rider 2-4
- Wichita Falls HS 0-8
Friday: Abilene Cooper at Abilene Wylie; WF Rider versus Wichita Falls HS
