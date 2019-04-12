Ladycats host Wichita Falls Rider Friday in key District 4-5A softball game; Bearcats at home against Joshua

Looking to stay in contention in the District 4-5A softball race, the Aledo Ladycats will host Wichita Falls Rider Friday at the Aledo High School softball field.

The junior varsity game will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday followed by the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.

The Ladycats defeated Rider, 12-1, in the first meeting between the two teams.

The Bearcats baseball team has two non-district games scheduled. Aledo will host Joshua on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and will play at noon Saturday at Arlington High School.

Both teams will host Abilene Cooper in 4-5A action on Tuesday.

District 4-5A softball

Abilene Cooper 5-1

Abilene Wylie 4-1

Aledo 4-2

WF Rider 1-4

Wichita Falls HS 0-6

Friday: WF Rider at Aledo; Abilene Wylie at Wichita Falls HS

District 4-5A baseball

Aledo 6-2

Abilene Cooper 6-3

Abilene Wylie 5-2

WF Rider 2-4

Wichita Falls HS 0-8

Friday: Abilene Cooper at Abilene Wylie; WF Rider versus Wichita Falls HS