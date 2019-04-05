Ladycats defeat El Paso El Dorado, 3-2, to advance to regional soccer tournament

Aledo senior Brooke Jones’ goal with 6:19 left in the second overtime session proved to be the winner as the Ladycats defeated El Paso El Dorado, 3-2, Friday afternoon in a girls’ Class 5A regional quarterfinal match at Wolfforth Frenship High School.

The Ladycats will move on to the regional tournament at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls and will play in a regional semifinal match on Friday, April 12 against the winner of the Burleson High School/Mansfield Legacy regional quarterfinal match.

Game time for the regional semifinal match has yet to be determined.

The score was tied 2-2 in the second overtime session when Jones intercepted a pass in the middle about 30 yards from the net. Instead of looking to pass, Jones made a move and sent a high shot into the back of the net to give the Ladycats a 3-2 lead.

Aledo, with the wind at its back, played keep away for the final 6:19 of the second OT to seal the win and advance to the regional tournament.

Emma Davis was the winning goalkeeper for Aledo.

In the opening half, with a strong wind behind their backs, the Ladycats took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Ashlyn Laughley in the first minute.

But nine minutes later, El Dorado tied the score at 1-1 on a goal from 12 yards in the middle.

Aledo goalkeeper Davis made two tough stops later in the half, one on a diving save and another on a jump save.

After the last save, Laughley struck again, this time from 12 yards out on the right side to give the Ladycats a 2-1 lead with 21:31 remaining in the half.

El Dorado continued to put on the pressure, and after another diving save from Davis, the Aztecs tied the match, 2-2, on a 20-yard goal by forward Stephanea Valles with 15:30 left in the first half.

The score remained 2-2 at the half.

With the score tied 2-2 to begin the second half and with the Aztecs with the wind, Davis made two diving saves, two leaping saves and smothered two attacks to keep the match at 2-2.

With one minute left Aledo was awarded a corner kick, but a header by Grace Ornelas flew over the net and the match stayed tied and went into overtime.

There was no scoring in the first overtime session.

