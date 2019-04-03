Ladycats advance in soccer playoffs after 5-1 win; both Aledo golf teams win respective District 4-5A tournaments

Aledo jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back as the Ladycats ran past El Paso Chapin, 5-1, Tuesday night in a girls Class 5A area championship match at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

The Ladycats will advance to the regional quarterfinals and face state-ranked No. 7 El Paso El Dorado at 3 p.m. Friday at Wolfforth Frenship High School.

The Ladycats took a 3-0 lead at the half. Ashlyn Laughley began the scoring on an assist from Grace Ornelas, and Ornelas (Vanessa Rajan assist) scored for a 2-0 lead before Laughley found the back of the net again with a helper from Brooke Jones.

In the second half, Jones set up Megan Crawford for a goal, and the Ladycats increased their lead to 5-0 when Reece Warren scored with Rajan earning the assist.

Chapin closed the scoring with a late goal.

Ladycats, Bearcats each finish first at District 4-5A golf tournament

Both Aledo golf teams came into Tuesday’s final round with the lead, and both held on to win their respective District 4-5A golf tournaments at Brownwood Country Club in Brownwood.

The Ladycats held a four-stroke lead after a collective score of 321 after the first round, and in today’s windy conditions in the second and final round shot 339 for a 660 for a four-stroke win over Abilene Wylie. Both Aledo and Wylie will advance to the regional tournament.

The Bearcats held a 19-stroke lead after a 314 in the first round, and in today’s second and final round shot 318 for a 632 for a 36-stroke win over Abilene Wylie. Both teams will advance to the regional tournament.

Aledo diamond squads fall in 4-5A action

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and Bearcats baseball team dropped respective District 4-5A games today.

The Bearcats, still in first place in district play, fell 11-6 at home to Abilene Wylie. The ‘Cats will continue district play at 5 p.m. Friday at Abilene Wylie.

The Ladycats dropped a 3-2 decision at Abilene Wylie. The Ladycats will continue district play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Wichita Falls High School.

