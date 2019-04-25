Fourteen Aledo High School track athletes looking to advance to state at regional track meet Friday, Saturday in Lubbock

Fourteen Aledo High School athletes including one relay team will begin their respective quests to qualify for the state track meet when they compete Friday and Saturday at the Class 5A, Region I Track and Field Meet at Lowery Field in Lubbock.

The top two finishers in each event at the regional meet will automatically qualify for the state meet. Each race/event will also send one “wild card qualifier” to the state meet – the best third-place time/mark from all four regional meets in each event and relays will advance to the state meet.

Preliminary running events and half of the field events are scheduled for Friday, with running finals and the remainder of the field events to be held Saturday.

Below is the schedule for Aledo events at the regional meet.

(Friday, April 26)

10:30 a.m. – Graydon Morris, boys’ 3,200-meter run

11 a.m. – Callie Todd, girls’ high jump

Noon. – Zach Davis, Ford Maberry, boys’ pole vault

2:30 p.m. – boys 4×100 relay (preliminaries)

3:30 p.m. – DeMarco Roberts, Jase McClellan, boys’ 100-meter dash

(Saturday, April 27)

11 a.m. – Max Newell, Tristan Thurman, boys’ high jump

Noon – Sierra White, Hannah Fay, girls’ pole vault

2:30 p.m. – boys’ 4×100 relay finals (if Bearcats finished in Top 8 in preliminaries)

3:20 p.m. – boys’ 100-meter dash (if Roberts, McClellan finished in Top 8 in preliminaries)

4:40 p.m. – Gracie Morris, girls’ 1,600-meter run; Graydon Morris, Cooper Goggans, boys’ 1,600-meter run