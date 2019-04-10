Donald Wayne Hogue passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Don was born April 21, 1940, to Leo and Grace Hogue in Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated from Northside High School in Fort Worth and then from Texas Christian University. He started his 33-year career at Southwestern Bell, and soon became the youngest supervisor in company history at 23.

After retirement, Don started and ran family businesses with his sons. Don was a fixture at the Bearcat in Aledo where he enjoyed working and meeting people, and his own ministry, speaking joy into people’s lives.

He met Elta Ann Owen and started a 57-year-long love affair. Don was a devout Christian that shared his faith, and was a member of the Parker County Cowboy Church. Over the years, He served in an elected position as a city councilman in Annetta, and as a deacon in church. Don raised his children to serve the community. Greg retired as a Firefighter, and Scott, a Police officer. Scott continues as an Aledo School System police officer. Don was a compassionate man that truly loved sharing his heart for the Lord.

Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elta Ann Owen Hogue; his two brothers, Charlie and Harold Hogue; two sons, Gregory Donald Hogue, and Donald Scott Hogue; eight grandchildren, Donald Markus Hogue, Conney Nikole (Hogue) Pattillo, Erin Elizabeth Leighton, Jordan T. Navarro, Jonney Reist, Chris Reist, Nikki Reist, and Justin Munroe; five great-grandchildren, Layla May Erickson, Gabriel Don Hogue, Keeleigh Leilani Martin, Jayden Smith, and Brantley Latta.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Parker County Cowboy Church, 5050 FM 5, Aledo.

