Defending state-champion Bearcats open spring workouts today

The signs of high school football were in the air this morning at Bearcat Stadium.

The defending Class 5A, Division II state-champion Aledo Bearcats finished the first of 18 spring practices this morning at Bearcat Stadium.

With the customary music being played over the public address system, whistles blowing, coaches yelling instruction and quarterbacks barking signals, the Bearcats began their title defense under head coach Tim Buchanan, who has returned to the Bearcats’ sidelines.

Aledo will practice two more times this week – from 7:15-9 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

For a complete spring practice schedule and for a preview of spring football see the April 26 issue of The Community News.

AHS notes: Today’s Bearcats District 4-5A baseball game at Wichita Falls against Wichita Falls High School has been postponed due to rain. The game will be rescheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Hoskins Field. The Ladycats best-of-three softball playoff series against Lubbock Cooper was announced this morning. All games will be played at Wichita Falls at Sunrise Optimist Softball Complex (behind Memorial Stadium). Game one will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with game two set for noon on Saturday. Game three, if necessary, will be played 30 minutes following game two.