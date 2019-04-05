Bearcats win 4-5A track meet, Ladycats 2nd as both advance several to area meet

Paced by seven gold-medal finishes and a first-place finish in the 4×100 relay, the Aledo Bearcats won the boys’ District 4-5A Track and Field Meet which concluded Thursday night at Bearcat Stadium.

The Aledo Ladycats also had a successful meet with three first-place finishes to place second as a team.

Both the Bearcats and Ladycats junior varsity teams won their respective district meets.

But the best news that came out of the two varsity meets was both the Bearcats and Ladycats advanced several athletes and all relay teams to the area meet, which will be held April 18 in Lubbock.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the area meet.

The Bearcats were led by three first place finishes by Graydon Morris, who not only captured gold in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs, but also finished first in a photo-finish in the 800-meter run.

The Ladycats received first-place finishes from Gracie Morris in the 1,600-meter run; Chloe Gatch in the 3,200-meter run; and Sierra White in pole vault.

The lone Aledo relay team to grab gold was the Bearcats’ 4×100 relay team of Money Parks, Demarco Roberts, Jo Jo Earle and Jase McClellan.

In addition to the Aledo boys’ 4×100 relay team, the Bearcats got the other two relay teams out to area as the 4×200 relay team (Roberts, B.J. Allen, Earle, McClellan) finished second and the 4×400 relay team (Luke White, Hampton Fay, Nolan Garcia, Eli Valencia) placed third.

The Ladycats got all three relay teams out to area. The 4×100 relay team (Paige Crippes, Laila Grubbs, Maitlynn Mitchell, Sierra White) placed second; the 4×200 relay team (Crippes, Grubbs, Mitchell, Ashely Canady) finished third; and the 4×400 relay team (Lydia Lawrence, Crippes, Delaney Deller, Makayla Brinkman) placed second.

Other Bearcats finishing first in their respective events include McClellan in the 100-meter dash; Max Newell in high jump; Money Parks in the 200-meter dash; and Zach Davis in pole vault.

Ladycats finishing second were Lawrence in the 400-meter dash and 200-meter dash; Gatch in the 1,600-meter run; Hannah Fay in pole vault; Josey Harvey in discus; and Callie Todd in high jump.

Bearcats earning silver medals for second-place finishes include Money Park in the 100-meter dash; Luke White in the 300-meter hurdles; Cooper Goggans in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs; Evan Jokerst in discus; Earle in long jump; and Ford Maberry in pole vault.

Ladycats earning bronze medals for third-place finishes were Deller in the 800-meter run; Sophie Isham in the 100-meter hurdles; Scarlett Grimes in pole vault; Madysen Boutwell in shot put; Ashley Canady in high jump; and Addy Mosley in long jump.

Bearcats placing third include Luke White in the 110-meter hurdles and Demarco Roberts in the 100-meter dash.

Fourth-place finishers and area qualifiers for the Ladycats were Sierra White in the 100-meter dash; Deller in the 400-meter dash; and Boutwell in discus.

Bearcats finishing fourth and qualifying for the area meet were B.J. Allen in the 200-meter run; Townes Raulerson in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs; Logan Michael in discus; and Tristan Thurman in high jump.

