Bearcats stay in tie for first place in 4-5A after win over Abilene Cooper; Ladycats fall to Lady Cougars

Aledo starting pitcher Jaden Ard threw 6-1/3 innings and reliever Creed Willems came on in relief to get the final two outs as the pitching combo helped the Bearcats to a 3-1 victory over Abilene Cooper Tuesday in a District 4-5A contest at the Aledo High School baseball field.

The win raises the Bearcats’ district mark to 7-2 and puts Aledo in a first-place tie for the district lead with Abilene Wylie, which beat Wichita Falls Rider on Tuesday.

Ard was the winning pitcher, while Willems, who came on with one out in the seventh inning, earned the save.

Aledo scored a run in each of the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead. Willems drove in the run in the first with a double, and in the second inning Dylan Mach was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing home Zach Reinert.

The ‘Cats added a run in the fifth frame to take a 3-0 lead. Nathen Fingar led off with a towering triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from Reinert.

Cooper finally got on the board with a run in the seventh before Willems retired two batters to seal the win.

The Bearcats will continue district play at 5 p.m. Thursday at Abilene Cooper.

Abilene Cooper 5, Ladycats 0

Abilene Cooper limited Aledo to three hits on its way to a 5-0 win over the Ladycats Tuesday night at the Aledo High School softball field.

The Ladycats finish the District 4-5A season with a 5-3 record and will be the league’s No. 3 seed in the playoffs. The win elevates Cooper to 6-1 and in a first-place tie with Abilene Wylie.

Aledo will play a non-district game to conclude regular season play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Grandview.

Cooper scored two runs in the first inning, added a run in the second and closed the scoring with two runs in the sixth.